John J. “Johnnie Joe” Gorski, Jr, 72, of Put-In-Bay, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus after a sudden illness.He was born August 8, 1946 in Lorain. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1964, earned his BA from Ohio University and MBA from Baldwin Wallace University.John served with the US Army in the 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant within 16 months of being drafted. He participated in the Tet Offensive in 1968 and earned the combat infantry badge, air medal, unit citations and the Purple Heart. He also served in the honor guard for the burial of President Dwight Eisenhower in Kansas.John held senior management positions with both American and Japanese corporations retiring after 50 years. He loved his immediate and extended family and welcomed them to the annual family clam bake on Put-In-Bay for over 40 years. He loved spending time on Lake Erie and winters in Florida. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Put-In-Bay.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carole M. Gorski (nee Dlugos); children: Amy Gorski, John Gorski III and Justin Gorski, all of Columbus; granddaughter, Avery Gorski and another granddaughter due in July 2019; sister, Sandi (John) Rich of Avon Lake and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Josephine Gorski (nee Olesinski); sisters: Jeanette Wnek and Dorothy Jaloweic; and brother, Richard Gorski.The family will receive friends for a mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday April 24th at 12:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd, Elyria. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors.Memorial contributions can be made to either s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, Ohio 43017Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019