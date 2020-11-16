Lorain: John J. Homola Sr, 78, of North Ridgeville, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at O’Neill Healthcare in Bay Village after a long illness.He was born October 4, 1942 in Lorain and lived in Lorain most of his life until moving to North Ridgeville over 16 years ago.John attended Holy Trinity School and graduated with the 1960 B class of Lorain High School where he lettered in baseball. John served with the US Air Force as an A1C from 1960-1964.He worked at Lear Siglar and Luxair in Elyria and then at the Lorain Telephone Company (CenturyTel) retiring in 2004 after 34 years.John was an avid bowler and for many years bowled in leagues at Lake Erie Lanes and Rebman Recreation. He coached his sons in Lorain Minor League and Little League Baseball. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and attending concerts.He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lorain where he served mass as a youth and served as an usher. He was a member of St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Avon and the American Legion.He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary Ann Homola (nee White), children: Deborah Mog (Richard) of Brunswick, John Homola Jr and Michael Homola, both of North Ridgeville; grandchildren: Nicholas, Andrew, Joseph & Mallory Mog and sister Marianne Vaughn of Lorain. He was preceded in death by an infant son Robert Homola and parents John & Harriet Homola.The family will receive friends Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Attendees are required to wear facial coverings and follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines posted at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:15 am in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd, Avon. The Rev Thomas Cleaton, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053 or Lorain County Veterans Services, 1230 N Abbe Rd, Elyria, OH. 44035.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net