Private funeral services for John J. "Jas" Jachym, age 97, of Lorain, were conducted in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Reverend John R. Jackson, Chaplain for Mercy New Life Hospice presiding. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Jachym passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice on the evening of Monday October 26, 2020. He was born in Lorain on December 25, 1922 and remained a life-long resident of the city; Jas was a 1941 graduate of Lorain High School.He went on to serve in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and fulfilled duty assignments in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He was awarded the European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars, the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.Mr. Jachym was formerly employed as a brick mason at U.S. Steel Corporation's Lorain-Cuyahoga Works; he retired from the steelmaker in 1983 following a career that spanned forty-two years of service.He was a long-time parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.A member of the United Polish Club, Jas enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, and golf in his free time. He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years Teresa (nee Rutkowski), daughter Eileen Post (Scott) of Lorain, and sons John (Edith) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joseph (Kim) residing in Sandusky. He also leaves seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great, great granddaughters, and sisters Mildred "Mania" Komar, Honey Knight, Jeanette Young, and Stella Paysor.He was preceded in death by two infant daughters, infant granddaughter Alexis Jachym, parents Frank and Mary (nee Korabik) Jachym, and brothers Edward and Walter.
