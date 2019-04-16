|
John J. Krasnobrucky, 96, of Elyria, died April 9, 2019. He was born June 30, 1922 in Braddock, PA and was a 1940 graduate of Lorain High School. He was also a graduate of University of Wisconsin School of Banking and Ohio University School of Banking. John’s career in banking began at Sun Finance Company, Lorain and Columbia Finance Company, Westlake. He was employed at City Bank Company, Lorain which became Central Trust, then PNC from where he retired as a vice president after 22 years of service in 1986. He was a former president of Lorain County Banking Association, a charter member and president of North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce, and had served on the board of directors of The Lorain Salvation Army. He was a member of Black River Masonic Lodge # 726, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Cleveland, and was also a Shriner. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Elyria where he had been a trustee, elder and served hot meals. He was a member of Elyria Moose Lodge #778, Men’s Senior Fellowship and a former member of Oberlin Golf Club and Elyria Elks Lodge # 465. John is survived by his daughter, Linda K. (Dennis) Weigl of Lorain; son John F. (Chris) Krasnobrucky of Elyria; grandchildren, Natalie L. (Matthew) Wissel and Chad D. Weigl; great-grandchildren, Collin M. Wissel, Chase M. Wissel, and Logan J. Weigl; and a sister, Irene Krase of San Clemente, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary G. (nee Wynne) of 68 years in 2013; parents, Frank and Julia Krasnobrucky; brother, Michael Krase; sisters, Mary Krasnobrucky and Julia Bresak.Friends will be received Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of a 3:00 pm memorial service at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. Reverend Rick Stein will officiate. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 200 East Ave., Elyria, Ohio 44035.For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019