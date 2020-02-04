|
John J. Vidumsky, age 88, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice after a short illness. John was born November 13, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Josephine (nee Paluch) Vidumsky. During the Korean Conflict, John served in the United States Army. Following his military service, John was employed by the Ford Motor company, first in Detroit, Michigan and then transferred to the Lorain Assembly Plant when it was opened. He retired as an assembler after 39 years of service with the company. During his life, John most enjoyed spending time with his extended family and traveling throughout the continental United States with his wife, Carol, who preceded him in death in 2018. He was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Lorain. John was also a longtime member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church on Reid Avenue, Lorain, until its closing. While a parishioner of St. Joseph’s, John was an active participant of the church’s homeless shelter, assisted in feeding the homeless, and worked in the church’s food pantry. He was also a retired member of UAW Local 425, Lorain. Survivors include his four children, David of Lorain, Christopher (Michelle) of Avon Lake, Michelle of Lorain, Steven of Lorain; six grandchildren, Jeff, Jessica Friend, Melissa (Gordon) Goode, Jonathen Friend, Corey, and Jace; and five great-grandchildren. There will be an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 309 7th St., Lorain, with pastor Rev. Daniel Divis officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman. In John’s honor, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 309 7th St., Lorain, OH 44052, for the benefit of the church’s food pantry. Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020