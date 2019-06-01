|
|
John M. Klein, age 86, entered into rest Monday May 27, 2019. He was born on November 13,1932 in Toledo, Ohio and attended Toledo University. John was a U.S. Army Veteran who enjoyed dancing and travelling the world. He had a lifelong career in sales and was a member of the DONAUSCHWABEN German- American Cultural Center in Olmsted Falls.He is survived by his children: Charles (Connie) Klein and Jane (Ron) Bier; grandchildren: Jack, Kyle & Kevin, great-great grandchildren: Kindi, Snow, Eliana; and sisters: Janice (Tom) Ganet and Mary (George).He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (nee Kindell) Klein; parents, Charles and Regina (nee Reitz) Klein; and sister, Patricia Hagerty.Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd. Lorain, Ohio 44053.Private services were held. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 2, 2019