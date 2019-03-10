|
|
On March 9, 2019, John Marvin Wright, 87, returned to his heavenly home to be with our Lord after a valiant battle with a long illness. He maintained a strong faith as a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church.John was born on November 29, 1931 in Kent to Delores and Marvin Wright. As a young man, John served in the Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning he entered Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he completed his undergraduate and Medical degree. It was at Marquette University where he met Betty (Pingle) on a blind date. It was true love and they subsequently married. Always someone who thought of his community first, John served as a Family Doctor from 1963 to 1967. Driven by his passion for medicine and helping others, John became an Orthopedic Surgeon in 1972. During his orthopedic career he was also appointed Chief of Surgery and then Chief of Staff at Lorain Community Hospital (now Mercy Regional Medical Center). As passionate as he was about his profession, John also loved to snow ski, play tennis, garden, and go fishing and later in life became an avid golfer. He shared these interests with his wife and four children, and many family memories were made on the slopes, the water, tennis courts and golf courses. A man of many talents, both John and Betty were also Bridge Life Masters.John is survived by Betty, his wife of 60 years; four children, Deborah (Ken) Defer, Donna (Brian) Hook, John Scott Wright, Robert (Emily) Wright; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tom (Adrian) Wright; sister, Sally (Bob) Kasanic and brother, Jason (Stephanie) Wright.The family will receive friends on Friday March 15 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Saturday March 16 at 10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. The Reverend Ron Brickner will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion in Bloom, 685 Main Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089.Online condolences may be made atwww.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2019