John Marx Busch (June 2, 1932-February 23, 2020), beloved husband of the late Marcene "Marcy" Werner Busch; proud Dad of Julie Jones (the late Joe), J. Mark Busch (Jennifer nee Vance), Catherine M. Busch, and James H. "Jim" Busch (Becky nee Burmeister); devoted Papa John of Hannah (engaged to Josh McClellan), Sarah Michalak (Steve), Jordan Marx, Jake and Marissa; brother of the late Mary Ann Synk (John surviving); uncle of six. John was received by his Savior Jesus and reunited with his cherished Marcy on Sunday, February 23, 2020. John was the third generation to lead Busch Funeral Homes, believing it was his ministry and calling, and followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Gustav, and father, Milton. He was very proud when his sons joined him and became the fourth generation of this legacy. John was very honored to be the second generation to serve as Secretary-Treasurer of Selected Independent Funeral Homes (NSM). In addition to family, he leaves a void to those who admired him, called him friend, "JB," and sought his wisdom on his passions and expertise including sailing, power boating, navigating, salt water fishing, technology, and the importance of serving God and others. His health this winter prevented him from seeing one final time his cherished 7th Street Key Colony Beach (Florida) friends who were like family. Over his lifetime, he sought to become a kinder and gentler man and to those who knew him that will be the greatest sense of loss. As an Elder, Deacon and Stephen Minister he was a true servant leader wherever he was at, be it Parma-South Presbyterian Church, Kirk of the Keys Presbyterian (Marathon, Florida) and Bay Presbyterian Church. He modeled that serving God and your community are hallmarks of a life well lived and modeled that by his personal commitments to Brooklyn Kiwanis, the Brooklyn YMCA, The Cleveland Yachting Club and Chippewa Yachting Club, serving as Commodore of both clubs. One accomplishment he was personally the most proud of was when The Cleveland Yachting Club received the St. Petersburg Trophy in 1990 for the 50th Thistle National Championship. As the owner of sailboats and a power boat (all named Ambush) he took his family on many Great Lakes cruises, was a highly successful competitive sailor, proficient navigator (with or without modern technology), and later in life became a U.S. Sailing Senior Race Officer. He was on the 1969 Port Huron to Mackinac Race on a clear night when he was able to gaze into the star filled night sky as Apollo landed on the moon and was in awe of his Lord allowing him to witness that event. He was a devoted alumni of James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland and Heidelberg University in Tiffin, OH, where he served as President of the Fellows Association. He was passionate about all things Cleveland: Lake Erie, professional sporting teams, the West Side Market, and its history. He treated friends and caregivers like family, was quietly generous to many causes and was a strong advocate for those in whom he saw potential, the hurting and the broken. His good deeds are uncountable with many unknown even to his family with his mark most often being made quietly without pretense or fanfare. From the greatest accolades to the deeds he did in private, he was a man who lived with dignity, respect and honor. He will be remembered for his many, many achievements, but his character, faith and love for family and friends will be his true legacy. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Parma-South Presbyterian Church, 6155 Pearl Rd., Parma Heights, OH 44130, Kirk of the Keys Presbyterian, 8877 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL 33050 or Bay Presbyterian Church, 25415 Lake Rd., Bay Village, OH 44140. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Presbyterian Church, 25415 Lake Rd., Bay Village, OH on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Cleveland, OH. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Rd., Parma, OH on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. 440.842.7800 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2020