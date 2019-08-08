Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
More Obituaries for John Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. "Jack" Hartman


1947 - 2019
John P. "Jack" Hartman Obituary
Lorain: John P. “Jack” Hartman, 72, of Lorain, died suddenly on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born August 5, 1947, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Jack served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He worked at General Industries in Elyria as a tow motor operator. He was a good husband, father and grandfather and all-around family man. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Hartman (nee Hughes); sons, John M. Hartman and Brian P. Hartman, both of Lorain; grandchildren, Cameron and Arianna Hartman; brothers, Roger L. Hartman (Mary), of Cleveland, and William E. Hartman, of Lorain; and sisters, Joanne R. Bloodsworth (David), of Lorain, and Barbara E. Goossens (James), of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Wilma R. Hartman (nee Glass). The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev Matt Jones, pastor of Broadway Assembly, will preside. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain, where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
