John P. Jeavons, 59 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on October 26,2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Betty Jeavons. John was a proud Vetean of the United States Air Force, and an active member of American Legion Post #286. John is survived by his daughters Chrissy (Keith) Miller of Anchorage, AK and Jennifer (Seth Schaeffer)Jeavons of Milan, OH; grandchildren Sam, Luke, Jacob and Killian; brothers Jim (Joyce) Jeavons, Jack Jeavons, special nephew Jimmy Jeavons; numberous other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held, Wednesday from 6pm-7pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with service to follow at 7pm. Another service will be held in his hometown of Vermilion at a later date.



