John P. Jeavons
John P. Jeavons, 59 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on October 26,2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Betty Jeavons. John was a proud Vetean of the United States Air Force, and an active member of American Legion Post #286. John is survived by his daughters Chrissy (Keith) Miller of Anchorage, AK and Jennifer (Seth Schaeffer)Jeavons of Milan, OH; grandchildren Sam, Luke, Jacob and Killian; brothers Jim (Joyce) Jeavons, Jack Jeavons, special nephew Jimmy Jeavons; numberous other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held, Wednesday from 6pm-7pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with service to follow at 7pm. Another service will be held in his hometown of Vermilion at a later date.

Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
