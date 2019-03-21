|
|
John P. Rupert, 72, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness.
He was born October 14, 1946 in Delphos, OH, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 29 years. John graduated from Akron University with a Ph.D. in Polymer Chemistry.
He worked as a Polymer Chemist for Goodyear, Akron; Union Carbide, WV; BASF, Detroit, MI; and Monsanto, Akron; before deciding he wanted a career where he could be more involved in the community. In 1990, he switched careers and started working as a Financial Advisor at his Edward Jones branch in Vermilion. John was a long standing member of the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce, where he held various offices, past member of Rotary, and a past board member of Lucy Idol. He enjoyed gardening, watching nature in his back yard, and was a voracious reader. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person who loved people.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne (nee Stano) Rupert, of Vermilion; sons, Christopher Rupert, of Portland, OR and Matthew (Melinda) Rupert, of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Nina, Cheyenne, Aliyah, and Maverick; brothers, Dan, Bill, and Jim Rupert; and his sisters, Rita Neate, Jeanne Schram, Cook Truman, Betty Baer, and Mary Jo Looser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Genevieve (nee Markward) Rupert; brother, Larry Rupert; and his sister, Grace Suever.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion Ohio.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Lucy Idol Center for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 162, Vermilion, OH 44089.
Online condolences may be made at:
www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2019