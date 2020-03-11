|
John Patrick O’Flanagan, age 42, beloved husband of Rebecca (nee Certner); loving father of Lennon Bea O’Flanagan; dear son of Jack and Betty Jo O’Flanagan (nee Meter); brother of Kellie Huxtable (Rob) and Molly Genard (Ryan); nephew of Mary Meter; uncle of Jack, Cate, Bridget, Guy, Bode, Kaya, Sky, Solaura, Isaac and Max; cousin and friend of many. Funeral Mass Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Rd. Please meet at Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to oceanconservancy.org. Friends received at the Berry-McGreevey Funeral Home, 26691 Detroit Rd. (one mile west of Columbia Rd.) Westlake from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2020