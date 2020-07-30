John Lehman, 85, beloved husband of 61 years to Ann Marie Poplar, died at the on July 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. John was the loving father of three sons, James R. (Lakewood, CO), David T. (Westminster, CO) and Eric A. (Mesa, Arizona) and daughter, Beverly (Bridgeton, MO); two grandchildren, Michael (St. Louis University graduate, US Navy) and Katherine (William Woods University graduate). John was born August 20th, 1934 in Lorain, Ohio, graduated from Lorain High in 1952, and served in the US Marine Corps from 1952 to1955. He served in the 3rd Marine Division, in California and Japan, during the Korean War, and Marine Headquarters in Washington D.C. Early employment included Thew Shovel, Girdler Constructions and BF Goodrich in Avon Lake. John joined the State Farm Insurance Agency in 1962 and was an agent for 32.5 years until his retirement in 1995. In 1977, while residing in Amherst, Ohio, he and his family hosted a foreign exchange student, Tadeo Feijao, from Fortaleza, Brazil, with whom the family is still in touch. Upon his retirement, John and Ann became full-time RVer's for over 8 years, traveling most of the continental United States, Alaska, and several Canadian provinces. During summers, Ann and John worked in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park, volunteered at Marblehead State Park in Ohio, and spent several winters in Arizona, where they finally settled in Tucson, AZ. John was proceeded in death by his mother, Helen McCracken, father, John, and stepmother, Marcella K Miller. He is survived by his wife, children, and brothers, William J. Lehman (Bradenton, Florida), and Rick Jackson (Olathe, Kansas). John has donated his worldly body to the Science Center of Arizona for teaching and research. His cremated remains will be laid to rest at Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona. Condolences may be sent to Ann Lehman at 8700 N. LaCholla Blvd., Apt. 2224, Tucson, AZ 85742.