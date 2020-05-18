John S. Herstek, age 97, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. He was born on September 10, 1922, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He served his country in The United States Marines at the rank of Master Sergeant in the 1st Marine Division participating in the Battles of Okinawa and Guadalcanal. John worked as a mechanic at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 1984 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his son, Glenn Herstek; daughters, Nancy Adams, and Diane Markel; grandchildren, Bianca Arocho, Michael Herstek, Emily Markel, Andrew Adams, and Sarah Adams; great-grandchildren, Ava Harvey, Brandon Colvig, and Stevie McChesney; brother, Peter Herstek; and his sister, Mary Coley. John was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jennie (nee De Foggie) Herstek, in 2016. Private family funeral services were held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.