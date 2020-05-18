John S. Herstek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Herstek, age 97, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. He was born on September 10, 1922, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He served his country in The United States Marines at the rank of Master Sergeant in the 1st Marine Division participating in the Battles of Okinawa and Guadalcanal. John worked as a mechanic at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 1984 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his son, Glenn Herstek; daughters, Nancy Adams, and Diane Markel; grandchildren, Bianca Arocho, Michael Herstek, Emily Markel, Andrew Adams, and Sarah Adams; great-grandchildren, Ava Harvey, Brandon Colvig, and Stevie McChesney; brother, Peter Herstek; and his sister, Mary Coley. John was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jennie (nee De Foggie) Herstek, in 2016. Private family funeral services were held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved