Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tomazic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. "Tommy" Tomazic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John T. "Tommy" Tomazic Obituary
John T. “Tommy” Tomazic, age 72, passed away peacefully at Summa Hospice in Akron, Ohio following a lengthy illness. Born January 13, 1947, to Frank and Johanna (nee Drobnic) Tomazic, John lived in Lorain his entire life. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1965 and was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame with the 1962 AKHS football team. After high school, John attended Ohio State University, completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics in 1970. Later, he would receive his Masters in Physics from Cleveland State University. John was a teacher with Lorain City Schools, Lorain County Community College, and JVS, where he taught plumbing and pipefitting. He enjoyed reading, farming and most of all, academics. Surviving are his brother, Victor (Reeta) Tomazic; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Johanna Tomazic; and brother, Fred Tomazic. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. Rev. John Retar of St. Frances Cabrini Parish will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial contributions in John’s honor may be made to the Lorain Public Library, 351 W. 6th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052 or to NAMI of Lorain County, 6125 S. Broadway, in Lorain, OH 44053. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now