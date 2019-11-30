|
|
John Thomas Sanders “Tom”, 76 of Lorain and Booneville, MS, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Cleveland. He was born in Booneville, MS and spent most of his life in Lorain.He was a very giving and charitable Christian man who would not take money for the many things that he would do for people. He was more concerned with taking care of others. He proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. Tom had been a building inspector and a contractor and really loved building things, especially houses. He also enjoyed growing gardens both here and in Mississippi.Tom is survived by his children: Becky Sanders McCutchen (Chris), and John Michael Sanders; grandchildren: Candice Gray (Jake), Alex McCutchen, and Fallon Edmond; great grandchildren: Ben, Grace, and Blayke Ivy Gray; and siblings, Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Martha Hopkins, Joe Sanders (Georgia), Shirley Wilcher (George), Mary Ellen White (Tom), James Sanders, and Sue Fortner (Don).He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Martin Sanders in September of this year; a daughter, Nancy Sanders; and his parents, John and Mattie Bell Sanders.The funeral and burial will take place in Booneville, MS at a later date.Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 1, 2019