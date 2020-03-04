|
|
John Truman McCaslin, of Lompoc, CA, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 due to complications of cancer at age 77. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Della McCaslin; and his beloved wife, Ellen. He is survived by his three children, John (Gilberta) Bittman Jr., Carol (Dennis Lucas) Ingle, and Sean (Jolene) McCaslin; his granddaughters, Kristin, Elizabeth and Ellen Ingle; his sisters, Audrey (James) Nagy, Judy Berrington, Karen (Kenneth) Ambrose; his brothers, Marvin (Louise) McCaslin, Doug (Karen) McCaslin, Kevin (DeeDee) McCaslin; brothers-in-law, Charles (Ann) Bockius, George (Judith) Bockius; and his many nieces and nephews across the country. John was cremated by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with plans to eventually be interred with his wife, Ellen, at Lompoc Cemetery. A memorial service was held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lompoc Elks Lodge. Please send memorials to: The Lompoc Police Officer’s Association (https://lompocpoa.com/), or Oberlin College Athletics Heisman Club (https://advance.oberlin.edu/donate).
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2020