John Waseleski , 57, of Lorain, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Southwest General Hospital after a lengthy illness.He was born February 20, 1963 in Lorain,and had lived in Elyria and Cleveland.He was a member of St Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church, Lorain and enjoyed working for the Salvation Army. He liked working with homeless people in the Cleveland-Elyria area. For many years he cooked and served countless Thanksgiving Dinners. He started the Hope Foundation helping people with mental disabilities and the homeless. He enjoyed weight lifting, swimming, traveling and going to casinos.He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy McElfresh of Colorado Springs, CO, Arlene (Ted) Tokarczyk of Lorain, Catherine (Jim) Alloway , brothers, Frank (Carol)Waseleski of Warren, MI and Steven (Debbie) Waseleski of Amherst and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his companion, Corette Fairly; his parents, Alfred and Mary Frances (nee Cinalt) Waseleski ; sister, Ann Louis Beth; nephew, Ricky Beth; and his brothers, Daniel Eugene Waseleski and Richard Edward Waseleski.The family suggests memorial contributions to The Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio 44052.Private family services will be held at a later date.Services are entrusted to Riddle Funeral Home, Vermilion.