Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Birmingham Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6001 Ohio State Rt. 60
Wakeman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Yurglic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Yurglic


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Yurglic Obituary
John Yurglic, age 76, entered into rest Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was a Cleveland Union Carpenter for over 50 years and worked as a construction tester for Solar Testing Laboratories for over 15 years.
He was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses Birmingham Congregation, having been baptized in February 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzann (nee Janidlo) Yurglic; children, Alecia Pack, Carla Yurglic, and John M. (April) Yurglic; grandchildren, Odyssey, Devon, Chloe; sister, Doris Maslanka; and brother, Jim (Debbie) Yurglic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose (nee Preskar) Yurglic.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will be private.
Memorial Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Birmingham Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6001 Ohio State Rt. 60, Wakeman, Ohio 44889.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now