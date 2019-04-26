|
John Yurglic, age 76, entered into rest Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was a Cleveland Union Carpenter for over 50 years and worked as a construction tester for Solar Testing Laboratories for over 15 years.
He was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses Birmingham Congregation, having been baptized in February 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzann (nee Janidlo) Yurglic; children, Alecia Pack, Carla Yurglic, and John M. (April) Yurglic; grandchildren, Odyssey, Devon, Chloe; sister, Doris Maslanka; and brother, Jim (Debbie) Yurglic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose (nee Preskar) Yurglic.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will be private.
Memorial Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Birmingham Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6001 Ohio State Rt. 60, Wakeman, Ohio 44889.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019