Johnny J. Whitaker Obituary
Johnny J. Whitaker, 34, of Cleveland, OH, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. Johnny was born in Amherst, OH, on January 11, 1985 to Lori Whitaker and Jeffery North of Lorain, OH, where he lived most of his life. Johnny was at his happiest when he was fishing, and "Rippin Lip," as he would say. He loved everything outdoors and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. His outgoing personality and unmatched sense of humor made John incredibly unforgettable. Survivors include his children, Chelsea and Rozalyn Niskey; brother, Nicholas Whitaker; and sisters, Jennifer Whitaker and Savanna Duffield; nieces, Dannielle and Zoey; and nephews, Damien and Nicholas, all of Lorain. He was greatly loved by all of his aunts, uncles, cousins and his brotherly-best friend, Tommy Moore-Mishaga. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromoda Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. His final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
