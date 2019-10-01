|
|
Johnny Yiu passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, in Lorain, with the continued support of his friends, family, employees and patrons, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Ping Yiu; and four children, Mindy, Cindy, Benny and Sandy. Johnny succeeded in the American dream by opening his own restaurant, Pine Garden, in Lorain, for over 30 years. He dedicated his time and energy into every aspect of the business and calls many of his patrons friends of the family. In lieu of a service and flowers, Johnny would be going back to his home country after calling Lorain home for 30+ years. The family would like to thank the many patrons who frequented Pine Garden Restaurant throughout the years and their thoughts and prayers during his battle with cancer.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 4, 2019