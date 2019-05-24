|
Jon Bowman died unexpectedly at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center on May 1st in Phoenix, AZ, at the age of 82. Jon is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth; sons, David, James, Robert, Darrell, and Kevin; his brother, Jerry, of San Marcos, CA; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Bowman; and his first wife, Carol. Jon was born on June 12, 1936 in Lorain, OH. He graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1955 and attended Ohio University. After college, Jon served in the Air Force as a B-52 navigator for over 12 years. After moving to Phoenix, AZ, he began working for Goodyear Tire in the early 70’s. He married his first wife, Carol, in 1973. She died from cancer in 1979. Jon remarried in 1982 to Elizabeth.Jon was interested in computers during the early days of the field which led to a long career in information technology for a local company, Information Network Corporation. He retired after more than 30 years in the industry. Jon grew up on Lake Erie and was proud of his family’s history of shipbuilding on the Great Lakes. He always had a love for flying, both in the Air Force and his civilian life and enjoyed sharing his tales with anyone who would listen. He was passionate about football from his days playing center for his high school’s 6 man team. He was a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan all of his life.Jon will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared about him. A Memorial is scheduled for June 14th at 9 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Jon’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Jon’s memory to Wake Up Narcolepsy (https://www.wakeupnarcolepsy.org/donate/).
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019