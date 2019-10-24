|
|
Jonathan A Blackham, 42, of Vermilion, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness.He was born March 8, 1977 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion resident.Jonathan graduated from Vermilion High School with the Class of 1996.He worked in the stock department for Meijers in Sandusky for 20 years, recently transferring to the Avon store. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion and the UFCW Union. Jonathan loved sports, especially watching college football, Ohio State, and Cleveland Sports. He also enjoyed playing golf. He was an excellent uncle and will be remembered for his kind and soft spoken demeanor. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Kathleen (nee Piros) Blackham of Vermilion; brother, Joseph Blackham of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jennifer Dean of Vermilion; brother, Kevin Blackham of Vermilion; and nieces and nephews, Colton and Chase Blackham, Michael, Emma, and Matthew Dean, and Dylan, Brett, Bryce, and Aubrey Blackham.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Yolanda Piros and his paternal grandparents, August and Josephine Blackham.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Paul Schreiner will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Autism Speaks, East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019