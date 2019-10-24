Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Blackham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Blackham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Blackham Obituary
Jonathan A Blackham, 42, of Vermilion, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness.He was born March 8, 1977 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion resident.Jonathan graduated from Vermilion High School with the Class of 1996.He worked in the stock department for Meijers in Sandusky for 20 years, recently transferring to the Avon store. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion and the UFCW Union. Jonathan loved sports, especially watching college football, Ohio State, and Cleveland Sports. He also enjoyed playing golf. He was an excellent uncle and will be remembered for his kind and soft spoken demeanor. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Kathleen (nee Piros) Blackham of Vermilion; brother, Joseph Blackham of Raleigh, NC; sister, Jennifer Dean of Vermilion; brother, Kevin Blackham of Vermilion; and nieces and nephews, Colton and Chase Blackham, Michael, Emma, and Matthew Dean, and Dylan, Brett, Bryce, and Aubrey Blackham.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Yolanda Piros and his paternal grandparents, August and Josephine Blackham.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Paul Schreiner will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Autism Speaks, East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now