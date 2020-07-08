1/1
Jonathan William Dunbarr
Jonathan William Dunbarr, 35, of Sandusky, died Monday, July 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with addiction. He was born August 4, 1984, in Cleveland, and had been a lifelong Vermilion area resident. Jonathan graduated from Vermilion High School in 2004 and worked in landscaping and was a bricklayer for various companies. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jonathan enjoyed socializing with friends and he loved to make people laugh. He is survived by his children, Skylynn Dunbarr and Wesley Schiavoni; mother, Lisa (Mark Freese) Vargo of Quaker City; sisters, Heather Dunbarr of Vermilion and Sarah Vargo of Quaker City; his brother, Adam (Melissa) Dunbarr of Oberlin; and his nieces and nephews, Tyler, Mark, Sierra, Lincoln, and Logan. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Dunbarr on June 29, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions to help with expenses to Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089, or by clicking on the Donate Now button below. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
