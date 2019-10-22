|
Jordan Andrew Akers, 24, life-long resident of Avon Lake, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born December 22, 1994 to parents Mark and Kimberly (nee Tomanek) Akers in Westlake, OH.Jordan was an Avon Lake graduate and worked alongside and had great influence on his sister’s business, RELOVEDLUMBER. Jordan was preparing to enter the police academy and was also a member of the Vermilion Fish and Game Club.Jordan was a Great Dane lover like his mom. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, visiting the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, playing video games with his brother, working on his performance Mini Cooper S, and getting coffee every morning with his dad. Jordan was a high school wrestler, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and was truly loved by everyone he knew. His signature look was Crocs and basketball shorts, no matter the weather.He is survived by his beloved parents, Mark and Kimberly (nee Tomanek); loving sister, Rebekah (Reed Palmieri); brother, Michael (Nicole); his dear grandparents, Robert and Rebecca Tomanek and Annie Akers; and his Great Danes, Hadley and Bella.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hershel Akers.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Harlequin Haven Great Dane Rescue at 11567 St. Rt. 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106 or www.hhdane.com.Friends may call on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a memorial visitation with a 3:00 p.m. service at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012.www.buschcares.com . 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019