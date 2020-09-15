1/1
Jordan Bruno Turizziani
1923 - 2020
Jordan Bruno Turizziani, born November 20, 1923, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 11, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans’ Home in Sandusky, Ohio. Norma, his wife of 68 years, died in 2018. He is survived by three sons, Robert, Brian, and Randy, and their families, as well as his sister-in-law, Shirley Cambria. Terry served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was part of the U.S. forces to liberate Germany. Following the war, he returned to Pennsylvania but soon left for employment at U.S. Steel in Lorain. There he met his wife of 68 years, Norma Jean. He founded Buckeye Electric while still working for U.S. Steel and earned both a teaching certi cate and realtor’s license. Terry was an avid golfer and bowler throughout most of his life. He received a PGA certi cate recognizing his only hole-in-one and was inducted into the Lorain Bowlers’ Association’s Hall of Fame. Terry loved gardening and eating Norma’s extraordinary cooking. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel – 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. (Facial coverings will be required for all attendees and guests are asked to follow Covid-19 protocol signage at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building.) Reverend Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place later at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the Ohio Veterans Home Resident Activities Fund. To share your memories and condolences with Terry’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net. Please visit the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada website for Terry’s expanded obituary.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
