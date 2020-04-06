Home

Jose A. Garcia, 72, of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1947, in Guanica, Puerto Rico. He was retired from Arrow Aluminum where he worked for 30 years. Jose loved playing dominoes, listening to music, and especially attending family gatherings and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He participated in Couples for Christ, was an excellent artist, and completed his cursillo at Sacred Heart Chapel. Jose is survived by his wife, Ana M. Lopez; children, Jose Garcia (Triezzie), Diana Caldera (Adolfo), Daisy Garcia, and Lisa Garcia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Freddy, Chito, Tito, Jerry, Henry, Srian, Norbert, Miguel, Eran, and Luis Garcia; and sisters, Awilda Palos, Carmen Lopez, and Reggie Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ana Julia Garcia; parents, Ramon and Carmen Tita Garcia; a daughter, Marilyn Garcia; and a sister, Reina Garcia. Due to the current health concerns, there will be private family visitation and graveside service. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapelwww.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
