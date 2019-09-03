|
|
It's with heavy hearts that we announce that on August 28th, 2019, our loving father, Jose "Papi" Burgos, at age 102, went to be with his Heavenly Father and rejoice with family and friends that have passed before him. We have been blessed to have him in our lives for as long as we have. Left to cherish his memory of a loving and devoted father and grandfather are his son, Wilson Jose Burgos; daughters, Wilda Burgos and Dreama Burgos; and foster daughter, Maria Burbridge; grandchildren, Jessica (Armando) Ramos, Vanessa (Brent) Sahagun, Vincenzo (Kayla) Sabelli, Stanley Tony III, Michael Amstutz, and Andrea Lundberg; great-grandchildren, Estella Lutz, Larissa Lutz, Benjamin Lutz, Emmanuel Micco, Adrian Rosas, and Lucea Sahagun. Jose was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Burgos, in 1999; and 12 brothers and sisters. Of his many treasured moments, he most cherished being named Hispanic of the Year in Lorain, for his devotion of time to help others in the community to his currently being crowned King at Anchor Lodge in February, 2019. Jose's family would like to give special thanks to the Anchor Lodge staff (especially Alexis Demczak) and Sprenger Hospice for the loving care given to him during his stay.Memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., in Lorain, Ohio 44055, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 4, 2019