Jose E. Martinez, 59, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland following a brief illness. Born on March 27, 1960, he had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. Jose enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music, he liked to cook and loved to encourage others. He is survived by his parents, Jose and Ana Martinez; sons, William Martinez, of New York, Ricky Martinez and George Rivera, both of Lorain; daughters, Jessica Martinez of Lorain, and Sophia Martinez, of Connecticut; brother, Francisco (Christine) Martinez, of Lorain, sisters, Margarita Rodriguez, Daisy Sanchez, and Lizette (Martin) Exposito, all of Lorain; many grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 E. 31st Street, South Lorain. Minister Maria Hill will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to his brother, Francisco Martinez to offset funeral expenses.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 12, 2019