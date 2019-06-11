Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose E. Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose E. Martinez Obituary
Jose E. Martinez, 59, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland following a brief illness. Born on March 27, 1960, he had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. Jose enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music, he liked to cook and loved to encourage others. He is survived by his parents, Jose and Ana Martinez; sons, William Martinez, of New York, Ricky Martinez and George Rivera, both of Lorain; daughters, Jessica Martinez of Lorain, and Sophia Martinez, of Connecticut; brother, Francisco (Christine) Martinez, of Lorain, sisters, Margarita Rodriguez, Daisy Sanchez, and Lizette (Martin) Exposito, all of Lorain; many grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 E. 31st Street, South Lorain. Minister Maria Hill will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to his brother, Francisco Martinez to offset funeral expenses.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now