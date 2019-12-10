Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Jose Luis "Little Joe" Marrero

Jose Luis "Little Joe" Marrero Obituary
Jose Luis “Little Joe” Marrero, age 92, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Legacy Assisted Living and Memory Care in Memphis, following a lengthy illness. He was born March 2, 1927 in Morovis, Puerto Rico to Diego and Maria (nee Colon) Marrero and moved to Lorain in 1950. There, he worked for Lorain Works US Steel for 35 years until his retirement in 1984. Jose was a member and Deacon at First Spanish Baptist Church in Lorain and a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Memphis. He was also a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1104. Jose was known for being a handyman by his family and friends. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Rosa (nee Oquendo) Marrero; sons, Jose L. Marrero Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, Richard Marrero, David Marrero and Tony Marrero, all of Lorain; daughters, Nellie (John) Rose, of Columbus, Sandra Marrero, of Lorain, Linda (Jeff) Hopper, of Southaven, Mississippi, Norma Muniz, of Lorain, Grace (Luis) Trinidad, of Kissimmee, Florida, Rosa Hightower, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alice (Randy) Barger, of Lorain; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Edgardo Marrero, of Catano, Puerto Rico and Juan Marrero, of Lorain; sisters, Dominga Mulero, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Maria Marrero, of Catano, Puerto Rico. He was preceded in death by his brother, Miguel Marrero; and a sister, Fernanda Pacheco. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13th from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, Ohio. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
