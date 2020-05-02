Jose Luis Ramirez, 55, of South Lorain, went to be with God on Tuesday April 21, 2020 after passing away at home.He was born August 2, 1964 in Lorain. Jose was a proud lover of Christ and family. Jose loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, working out with his sons at the gym or home, tanning on his balcony enjoying the weather, and riding around the city blasting his favorite music with his sons and daughters.Jose will be deeply missed by his sons: Jose Ramos, Fabian Ramirez, Jose Ramirez Jr., Joseph Smith; daughters: Shemika Ramos, Celeste Ramirez, Danielle Ramirez and Michelle Ramirez all of Lorain; mother, Wanda Benjamin of Lorain; sisters: Debra Carrion, Angie Keaton, Neptina Madigan; brother, Mario Benjamin, and his grandchildren: Teyana, Ariana, Daniel, Liana, Fabian Jr, Victoria, Darryl III, Josiah, Carlina, Aria, Annalise, Zalayna and Omi.He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Luis Ramirez.Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral was at Beyond the Walls Church in Elyria and burial followed at Ridge Memorial Park in Amherst.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.