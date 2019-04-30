|
Jose Pozas Costa, age 89, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mercy Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born on September 29, 1929 in Santa Eugenia deRibeira, Spain, to Jose P. and Maria Costa. Jose made his career as a Millwright for U.S. Steel Corporation, retiring in 1991, after 44 years of service. From 1944 to 1948, he worked as a commercial fishing boat repairman on his uncle's fishing boat. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Peter, Lorain and the United Steelworkers Local #1104. He enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, home repair, cooking, entertaining, and dancing. Jose is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores M. Costa; children, Jose M. Costa, of Palm Springs, CA, Maria Dolores Costa, of Claremont, CA, and Ricardo Costa, of Pasadena, CA; and his grandchildren, Julian and Noemi Costa, of Pasadena, CA. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor of the Church of St. Peter, will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Cementerio de Castineiras in Spain. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2019