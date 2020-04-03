|
|
Jose R. Colon, age 73, of Lorain, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born May 8, 1946, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, he lived in New York before coming to Lorain in 1990. Jose worked 13 years as a tradesman at York International in Elyria until 2003. Prior to this, he worked for Fine Art Pillow in New York for 22 years. Jose was a faithful New York Mets baseball fan and loved John Wayne and western movies. He also loved spending time with his family. Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Noemi (nee Agosto); sons, Jesus of Painesville, Aaron and Jonathan, both of Lorain, Anthony of Cleveland, Avery and Johnpaul, both of Lorain; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his mother, Paula Colon of Puerto Rico; a brother, Juan of Puerto Rico; and sisters, Carmen and Gloria, both of Florida, Mercedes and Virginia, both of Puerto Rico. He was preceded in death by his father, Saturnino Colon; son, Joseph; and brothers, Angel and Victor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2020