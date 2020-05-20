Jose R. Muniz
1948 - 2020
Jose R. Muniz, age 72, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020. Jose was born on March 15, 1948, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to the late Maximino and Monserrate (nee Prestamo) Muniz. Jose attended Admiral King High School and represented the Class of 1966. Jose proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Brookpark, where he worked in Engine Plant 1 (Casting) 1976 to 1990. Jose loved listening to his music, the outdoors, his dogs, and most of all, spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Julia (nee Rodriguez) Muniz; his son, Jose "Solomon" (Roberta) Muniz; daughters, Michelle Muniz, Julie (Jayson) Melinda Smith, Lizette "Josie" Muniz-Sierra; his grandchildren, Mercedes Rivera, Ismael Rivera II, Antonio Sierra, Thania Sierra, Noah Muniz, Zoe Muniz, Masyn Smith; and great-grandchildren, Mila Gyorfi, Jaylani Rivera, Angelo Martinez, Jaxx Martinez, Alayah Rivera, and Baby Aurora. Additional survivors include his brother, Angel "Luis" Prestamo; and sister, Maria "Mercy" Muniz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximino and Monserrate Muniz; brother, Wilfredo Muniz; and sister, Nereida Fuentes. No funeral services will be held. The family will be gathering privately in celebration of his life. If you would like to send a card, please contact Solomon Muniz @ jsmuniz3057@gmail.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
