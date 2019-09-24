|
Jose Ramón Sanchez, 89, of Lorain, went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019 after a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God gave him the peace and strength that he needed. Jose was immersed in the Pentecostal Community and was a beloved and respected Elder at his church, Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Restauracion, where he also served as a youth counselor. He was blessed with a large and loving family, and extended church family. He and his wife, Gloria, volunteered countless hours visiting the sick and the elderly in their homes, hospitals, and nursing homes. He dedicated his life to prayer, studying, and preaching the Word of God. In 1988, he was a proud graduate of the "Instituto de la Biblia."He was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on July 19, 1930, and moved to New York City in his thirties. He moved to Lorain in 1966 and was employed by US Steel, Asplundh Tree Service, and Fruehauf Corp. He enjoyed spending his spare time cooking, working in his garden, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Gloria Sanchez; children, Jose Ramon Sanchez Jr. (Lisa); and daughters, Lynn P. Sanchez, and Bridget Maldonado (John); stepchildren, Johnny Vergara (Lillian), George Vergara (Elisa), and Evelyn Dickerson (Del). He also leaves behind 54 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters who live in Florida, Carmen DeJesus and Zoraida Dieguez. He will also be deeply missed by his faithful friend, his Chihuahua. He was predeceased by his father, Ramon Sanchez Nunez; mother, Anastacia Sanchez Rivas; 12 brothers and sisters; and stepsons, Jesse Vergara and Jose Luis Santana. His family will receive friends Friday, September 27th from 10:30 a.m. to the time of service at 12:30 p.m., at Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Restauracion, 330 Iowa Ave., Lorain. Pastor Nelson Barreto will officiate. Burial to follow at Ridge Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019