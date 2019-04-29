|
|
Jose “Chin” Ramos, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on August 27, 1945. Jose married Carmen M. (nee Figueroa) in Puerto Rico on June 30, 1973. They moved to Lorain, OH and they raised their two daughters, Jocie and Mari. Jose was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. He loved spending time with his wife in the garden and preparing meals with her in the kitchen. He also enjoyed playing dominoes, Chinese checkers, feeding his fish, drinking Coronas, watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, and most of all, detailing his car. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years of marriage, Carmen M. Ramos; daughters, Jocie (Jason) Miller and Mari (Jesse) Pravlik; grandchildren, Adigun, Tristyn, and Alexis; siblings, Cuca, Carlos, Nando, Juanita, Monin, Magda, and Misael; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Lucia Ramos; and siblings, Miguel, Domingo, Luz Palmira, Andres, Pedro Jr., and Mela. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., Fr. William Thaden, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019