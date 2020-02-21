The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
32929 Lake Rd
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery
32789 Detroit Road
Avon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina M. (Suarez) Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josefina M. (Suarez) Martinez Obituary
Josefina M. Martinez (nee Suarez), 95, of Avon Lake, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ames Hospice in Westlake. Mrs. Martinez was born to the late Manuel and Maria (Gonzalez) Suarez on January 15, 1925 in Santa Clara, Cuba. Josefina grew up and graduated high school, then earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics in Cuba. There she met Eduardo Martinez, M.D., whom she would later marry and together raise a family. The young family emigrated from Cuba and settled in the United States in the early 1960’s. Josefina is remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother; a wonderful cook and homemaker; and a woman of devout faith. She enjoyed to travel and especially enjoyed spending time with friends in Miami Beach. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Edward P. Martinez, M.D. (Susan), Manuel A. Martinez, M.D. (Ann), George O. Martinez, Esq. (Valerie) and Josefina Martinez Stamatos, Esq. (James); and cherished grandchildren, Christine, Jacqueline, Annie, Andrew, Lizzie, Lindsay, Genevieve, Jillian, Zack and Marcus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo J. Martinez, M.D. but were blessed to celebrate over 50 years of marriage together. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Benedictine High School, 2900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Cleveland, OH 44104. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012 with Bishop Roger Gries officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. 440.933.3202, www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josefina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More