Josefina M. Martinez (nee Suarez), 95, of Avon Lake, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ames Hospice in Westlake. Mrs. Martinez was born to the late Manuel and Maria (Gonzalez) Suarez on January 15, 1925 in Santa Clara, Cuba. Josefina grew up and graduated high school, then earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics in Cuba. There she met Eduardo Martinez, M.D., whom she would later marry and together raise a family. The young family emigrated from Cuba and settled in the United States in the early 1960’s. Josefina is remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother; a wonderful cook and homemaker; and a woman of devout faith. She enjoyed to travel and especially enjoyed spending time with friends in Miami Beach. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Edward P. Martinez, M.D. (Susan), Manuel A. Martinez, M.D. (Ann), George O. Martinez, Esq. (Valerie) and Josefina Martinez Stamatos, Esq. (James); and cherished grandchildren, Christine, Jacqueline, Annie, Andrew, Lizzie, Lindsay, Genevieve, Jillian, Zack and Marcus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo J. Martinez, M.D. but were blessed to celebrate over 50 years of marriage together. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Benedictine High School, 2900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Cleveland, OH 44104. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012 with Bishop Roger Gries officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. 440.933.3202, www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 23, 2020