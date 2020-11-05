1/1
Joseph A. "Joe" Kuzak
Joseph A. “Joe” Kuzak, age 63, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.Known by many as “Outlaw Josey Whales,” Joe was born in Lorain on April 8, 1957 and lived in Lorain his entire life. He loved his grandkids, fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed his work as Santa Claus for the past 44 years. He lived life to the fullest and always partied like a “rock star.”Surviving is his longtime companion, Cindy Saegert; daughters, Jessica Marie Hall, Cortney Jo Kuzak and Kennedy Catherine Waters; grandchildren, Jessenia, Jacob, Nadia, Sweetimarie, Kingston, Jose and Damien and great grandchild, Aahmirr; brothers, Herb Zielke, Dale Kuzak and Frank Kuzak as well as his sister, Marcia Woods.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Glass; sister, Yvonne Fisher and Patricia Pabon; and brother, Gary Kuzak.Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4:30 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Pastor Lorrie Bandagski will officiate. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
