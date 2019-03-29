|
Joseph A. Maczulis, age 59, of Avon Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Leo, of Vermilion; sisters, Donna Klingshirn, of Lorain, Nancy Page, of Avon Lake, Diane Harris, of Vermilion, and Linda Nagy, of Lorain; nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life from 5 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at American Legion Post 397, 2713 State Route 60, Vermilion. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019