Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
3900 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 282-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Maczulis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Maczulis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph A. Maczulis Obituary
Joseph A. Maczulis, age 59, of Avon Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Leo, of Vermilion; sisters, Donna Klingshirn, of Lorain, Nancy Page, of Avon Lake, Diane Harris, of Vermilion, and Linda Nagy, of Lorain; nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life from 5 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at American Legion Post 397, 2713 State Route 60, Vermilion. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now