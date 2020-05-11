Joseph A. Verespe, 77, resident of Lorain, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born March 20, 1943, in Ellwood City, PA, he is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes (nee Chapla) and Anthony J. Verespe. He attended Holy Trinity School in Lorain and served as altar boy there. Growing up in a vibrant Slovak neighborhood, the eldest of three, Joe’s life was shaped by this International City. It was a time when the Steel Mill’s blast furnaces roared, the shipyards were booming and the Ford and GM plants were churning out cars. Joe graduated from Lorain High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard serving for four years. His true calling was serving Lorain as a firefighter for 29 years. He was a well-respected first responder in every sense of the word. Joe was one of the first EMT’s on the department working Rescue Squad 8 with his longtime partner. He is remembered by many people whose babies he delivered and lives he saved whether from a burning building or a medical emergency. He thought nothing of putting his life on the line, especially in the 1971 Roger Blough ship fire when he and his partner were tasked with finding trapped workers. Before retiring in 1994, Joe earned his Master Mechanic designation for the fire dept. He passed on his knowledge, training and teaching new and upcoming firefighters on every aspect of firefighting trucks and equipment. Joe is survived by his three children, daughters, Angela (Leo) Alessi of New Jersey, Amy (Andrew) McWilliams of Texas; and son, Anthony (Christine) Verespe of North Dakota, who followed in his footsteps becoming a firefighter; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; former wife, Suzanne (nee Baxter) Verespe of FL; brother, Charles (Karen) Verespe, also a retired Lorain firefighter of Vermillion, whom he shared a love of cars with, Corvettes being Joe’s favorite; sister, Virginia Koba, retired Registered Nurse of Lorain who lovingly cared for him throughout his illness; four nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Lorain. Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date with a public memorial to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.