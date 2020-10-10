Joseph Augustine Romantino, 82, passed away September 6, 2020 in Parker, Colorado. He was born on September 5, 1938 to Adam and Julia (nee Colini) Romantino in Donora, Pennsylvania.Although wheelchair bound from cerebral palsy, Joey loved to work outdoors.Joey is survived by his sister, Edith Martin of Titusville, FL; his twin brother, Frank of Fairless Hills, PA; sisters-in-law, Louise Romantino of Belle Vernon, PA, and Lisa Romantino of Fairless Hills, PA; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Luciano, Oswald, Albert, Adam, and Anthony; and a sister, Mary Wossilek.A celebration of service will be held at a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com