Joseph Bill King

Joseph Bill King, age 73, and a resident of Lorain, and formerly of Magnolia, New Jersey, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain. He was born January 17, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph S. and Pearl (nee Bill) King. Joseph resided in Magnolia, New Jersey since 1951 and came to live with his daughter and her family in Lorain in 2016. Joseph was self employed as an auto restorer/body man/painter. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era in the 1st Infantry Division, specializing in tanks and heavy artillery.Joseph loved history, animals, and most of all, his family. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph B. and Ellen King; daughter and son-in-law, Shana L. and Herschell Newhouse; grandchildren, Haileigh, Joey Jr., Jayda, and Arieanna King, and Jacob and Joshua Newhouse. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Florence (nee Price) King. Interment will take place this summer in New Jersey. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 30, 2019
