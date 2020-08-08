Joseph C. Arendt, 68, of Lorain, died Wednesday August 5, 2020 at his home after a one-year illness.He was born July 18, 1952 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Joe attended Holy Trinity elementary school, St Mary High School and graduated from Lorain Catholic High School in 1970 where he played football and was elected an officer of the Letterman’s Club. He attended Kent State University and graduated from Chancellor University in Cleveland where he earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Joe began his career by assuming a managerial position at the Lorain County Regional Airport upon acquiring a student pilot’s license. A few years later, he took a position as a District Agent for Prudential Insurance Company where he flourished in this environment and was promoted to Sales Manager. He was recruited to join the firm of Prescott, Ball & Turbin becoming a member of the financial business sector and utilizing his experience in the insurance industry to enjoy exemplary performance as a broker. He earned Series 6, Series 7 and Series 63 licenses as well as maintaining his license to provide insurance products for home, auto and life. Joe soon came to realize that to fulfill his career, it was imperative that he own and operate his own financial services business. In 1988, he opened Lorain Securities & Investment Corporation where he built a business that managed over 28 million dollars for 650 clients by helping them invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and financial investments. For 16 consecutive years, Joe was recognized by one of the top mutual fund providers as one of the top 100 brokers in the nation. Joe also provided services to help the private and public business sector form Limited Partnerships, Corporate business plans and assist in funding acquisition. In 2005, he sold his business to Ameriprise and continued working as a registered representative selling all types of financial investments. Joe was incredibly involved in the community. He was appointed by Mayor Craig Foltin to the Lorain Port Authority board of directors, recruited by the Lorain Development Corporation board of directors and appointed treasurer of the Sustain Lorain committee to promote the income tax increase goal. In 2006, he was appointed by Mayor Foltin to the position of Deputy Safety/Service Director of the city of Lorain. In 2008, Sheffield Lake Mayor John Piskura appointed Joe to be Safety/Service Director of the city. Then in 2010, Lorain Mayor Tony Krasienko asked Joe to return to his previous position of Deputy Safety/Service Director where he oversaw projects such as the Jaegar Road widening, the Sewer Tunnel project, the relocation of the Black River Plant and the downtown revitalization and economic development programs. In 2011, he was appointed Chief Deputy Safety/Service Director. He was a member of the Lorain Elks Lodge #1301, Lorain Kiwanis, and Lorain Catholic High School boosters where he served as Vice President. He served as a member of the board of directors for the Lorain Port Authority, Lorain Development Corporation, Ambra Oil & Gas, Lorain County Regional Airport Authority, and the Lorain City/Amherst Township joint economic development district. He enjoyed golf and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 13 years Christine Arendt (nee Jankowski); son, Joseph (Rhonda) Arendt; daughter, Amy (Terri) Arendt; grandchildren: Amanda (Angelicia) Arendt, Alexis Arendt (fiancé Mike Johnson) and Austin (Shannon) Arendt; sister, Theresa (Roland) Moore; brothers: Kenneth (Theresa) Arendt, Allen (Linda) Arendt and Tony Fill and his dog, Scout. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Theresa Arendt (nee Fill). Private family funeral services were held at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net