|
|
Joseph Franklin Potter departed this earth to join Trane and Miles on September 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio on May 16, 1944, to Henry Sherman and Freda (Orr) Potter. Joe's only child, Hammond, who he lovingly called "Champ" was his pride and joy. Joe was a 1963 graduate of Sandusky High School, and from a young age, he was a hard worker, starting as a paperboy to eventually owning his own demolition company, Dem-Con in Dayton, Ohio. His career in construction began when he worked for Ozanne Construction and Elie Wrecking in Cleveland, Ohio, and later in Dayton, Columbus and Toledo. Upon moving to Lorain County in 2002, he worked for area construction companies as a construction manager, which included the renovation of the Charleston Gardens and the YWCA building in Lorain. He later became the Y's building manager. In addition to working, Joe was a collector of guns, and lover of jazz. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Sherman, in 1980; his brother, Thomas Sherman, in 2000; his mother, Freda Frances (Orr), in 2009; and sister, Shermane, in 2014. Joe is survived by his son, Hammond Thomas Potter, of Portland, OR; and sister, Jeanine (Larry) Donaldson, of Lorain, OH; also, sisters, Cheri Alexander, of Windsor, CT and Valerie Edwards, of Columbus, OH; and one brother, Fred, of Sandusky, OH. He will be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews; step-sons, Hadrian and Heath Gant; ex-wife, Adele Gant; and a host of friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 at Greater Victory Ministries, 559 Reid Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Visitation with the family will be at 11 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. service. Pastors Tim and Deena Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made in Joe's memory to the Elyria YWCA, 318 West Avenue, Elyria, Ohio 44035. www.ywcaelyria.org. Professional services entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH 44052. Online condolences made at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 12, 2019