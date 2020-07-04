1/1
Joseph G. Quisenberry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Quisenberry, 85, of Sheffield Village, formerly of Avon,died after a six-month illness. Joe worked for BF Goodrich Avon Lake and was also owner of the Western Reserve Lamp Works Inc. After retirement, he went to work for JC Penney, Avon. Joe was an expert woodworker and woodturner. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy/Reserve. His greatest pastime was fishing. Joe is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Jon (Caren) Quisenberry; and daughter, Jody Q. Klejka (James). Joe had six grandchildren, Megan Quisenberry (Tony Gagnon), Jason Quisenberry (Stefani), Justin Quisenberry (Nicole), Allison Klejka Anderson (Colin), Gabrielle Klejka, and John Klejka. Joe also had two new additions, his great-grandchildren, Brooks and Noah Anderson. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Michael S. Quisenberry. A private Christian Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the St. Andrew's Columbarium, Elyria. Funeral arrangements by MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, Avon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved