Joseph G. Quisenberry, 85, of Sheffield Village, formerly of Avon,died after a six-month illness. Joe worked for BF Goodrich Avon Lake and was also owner of the Western Reserve Lamp Works Inc. After retirement, he went to work for JC Penney, Avon. Joe was an expert woodworker and woodturner. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy/Reserve. His greatest pastime was fishing. Joe is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Jon (Caren) Quisenberry; and daughter, Jody Q. Klejka (James). Joe had six grandchildren, Megan Quisenberry (Tony Gagnon), Jason Quisenberry (Stefani), Justin Quisenberry (Nicole), Allison Klejka Anderson (Colin), Gabrielle Klejka, and John Klejka. Joe also had two new additions, his great-grandchildren, Brooks and Noah Anderson. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Michael S. Quisenberry. A private Christian Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the St. Andrew's Columbarium, Elyria. Funeral arrangements by MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, Avon.