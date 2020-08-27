Joseph Gilchrist, 53, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He was born September 19, 1966, in Lorain and was a life-long resident. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1984 where he played basketball. He was a member of Word and Worship Ministries in Elyria. He was a Ramp Service Agent for United Airlines where he was employed for 30 years. He was also part of Local Union #1731. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife, going to gospel concerts and plays, grilling, gardening, and spending time with his grandson, family, and friends. Joseph will be missed by his loving wife, Daneida Woods-Gilchrist; loving daughter, Serah Gilchrist; two step-sons, DaQua Grant and Richard Burroughs III; one grandson, Cameron Chapman; his mother, Mary Gilchrist; six brothers, James Gilchrist, Pastor Frank (Paula) Gilchrist, Minister Alfred (Jacqueline) Gilchrist, Michael (Donna) Gilchrist, Alfonson (Tina) Gilchrist, and Johnny Gilchrist; six sisters, Sarah (Henry) Brown, Jannie Gilchrist-Pye, Mae H. Gilchrist, Essie (Michael) Fedikovich, Stella (Fred) Powell, and Fran (Craig) Nettles; his friends, Gary Dirden and Samuel Crowell; and host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gilchrist; and his grandparents, Nelson and Jenniebell (nee Williams) Gilchrist. There will be a walk-through viewing on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a private family service, at Faith Ministries, 1306 Euclid Ave., Lorain, OH. Elder Courtney Smith will officiate. Social distances and COVID-19 safe practices are required (must wear a mask). Interment will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.