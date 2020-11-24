Joseph J. “Joe.” Hribar, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2020 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio after a brief illness.Born in 1936 to Pete and Ann (nee Horvath) Hribar in Lorain, Ohio, Joe spent his entire life in the Lorain area. He attended Lorain High School, graduating in 1954. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and then transferred to the Army Reserves where he served an additional six years. Joe also worked for the Ford Motor Company, Avon Lake as an inspector for 30 years until his retirement. He was also a member of UAW Local 2000 and St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.Joe loved the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Football as well as fishing, golf, bowling and was very talented in woodworking. He also loved to travel and spend time with his family.Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Despo Helen (nee Kallas) Hribar; sons, Joe (Cheryl) Hribar and Rich Hribar; daughter, Mary (Jay) Ogan; grandchildren, Rich, Joe, Ben, Rachel, Jackie and Sarah; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emma, Parker, Lucy, Millie and Cameron as well as his sister, Ann Petroskey.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Furman and Betty Williams and his brother, Peter Hribar.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic private services were held. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements.In lieu of flowers donations in Joe’s honor can be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 41295 N Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH 44035 or Lorain County Metroparks, 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange, OH 44050. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
