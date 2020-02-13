Home

Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Joseph J. Kristosik


1926 - 2020
Joseph J. Kristosik Obituary
Joseph J. Kristosik, age 93, entered into rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020.He was born on November 7, 1926 in Elyria, Ohio and lived in Avon for 15 years coming from Sheffield Lake. He served in the US Army in WWII from 1945-1947 as a PFC in the 610th Army Air Force Base Unit.He was a teaching golf pro at Bob O Links Golf Course in Avon over 18 years, and also worked at Aqua Marine in Avon Lake, Elyria Country Club, Oberlin Country Club, and taught golf at Sunset Country Club in Florida. He was a member of the PGA, , American Legion, and Elyria Polish Club.He is survived by his wife, Joan P. (nee Sutherland) Kristosik; sons, Mark (Brenda), John (Donna), and Joseph (Debby); and stepdaughter, Diane (Jim) Hammond.He was preceded in death by his stepdaughters, Sherry Kisel and Carol Forehand.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Friendship APL.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
