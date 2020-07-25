1/1
Joseph James
Joseph James, 55, of Weston, OH passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1965 in Lorain, OH to Carmen and Tonia (Barens) James.His hobbies included amateur ham radio, fishing, hunting, going to turkey shoots, and supporting the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He was known as a jack of all trades. Joe was a very proud father of five amazing children. The best days for Joe would begetting them all together to spend time with each other. One of Joseph’s greatest joys in life came from spending time with his grandchildren as well.Joseph is survived by his father, Carmen, as well as his wife, Connie. He is also survived by his children: Joseph James of Dayton, OH, Christopher James of Lorain, OH, Michael James of Portage, OH, Gary James of Dayton, OH and Brandy James of McClure, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jordan, Kaitlynn, Kirsten, Joey, Ethan, Summer, Alexis, Willa, and Graham; his sister, Lisa Howell of Kentucky also survives.He was preceded in death by his mother Tonia.Joe had a bigger than life light about him and he touched every person he met in some way, a way that you would never forget him. His laughter and smile were infectious and will be dearly missed. We will now have to hold dear the memories of his many stories and tall tales that will hopefully bring a smile to our face as we remember him often.A Celebration of Life service will be held privately by the family.Services for Joseph have been entrusted to the care of Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the James family, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
