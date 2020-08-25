1/
Joseph John "Cuyahoga Joe" Songer
Joseph John “Cuyahoga Joe” Songer, 69 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Elmcroft Nursing Home in Lorain, following declining health. He was born July 15, 1951, in Lorain where he was raised. Joseph had resided in Amherst until his passing. He was employed as an ironworker with the Ironworkers Local #17. Joseph was previously employed with the American Shipyards. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and rode his motorcycle every chance he had. Joseph enjoyed gardening and loved watching westerns. Survivors include his sons, Joseph John Songer, Jr. of Williamsport, Ohio, and Jason Songer (Laurie) of Amherst; his grandchildren, Jordon Smith, Savanna Songer, Leah Songer, and Lauryn Songer; his siblings, Jim Songer of Lorain and Barb Sanchez of Amherst. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arnold and Eleanor Songer (nee: Wisnieski). A public reception for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Freedom House Church, 1240 Park Ave., Amherst. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve Joseph Songer’s family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
